Bombay Bicycle Club announce special UK karaoke events

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced a series of special UK karaoke events – find all the details below.

The north London band will bring their ‘Karaoke Tour’ to Rough Trade record stores in London, Nottingham and Bristol next month.

All four members of Bombay Bicycle Club will act as the house band, and are recruiting fans to join them on stage to sing, play guitar, play bass or drum along to tracks from their five studio albums to date.

Advertisement

“Can you sing better than these four terrible singers?” the group wrote on social media today (July 4) to announce the trio of dates.

“We’re the backing band; you’re the singers. We’ll be playing Bombay songs but may have a few indie disco staples up our sleeves.”

In an accompanying video, the band can be seen in a karaoke booth letting loose to Blink-182‘s ‘All The Small Things’ and singing along to All Saints‘ ‘Pure Shores’. You can watch the clip here:

Tickets are available now via Songkick (see the links in the above tweet), with further instructions to be provided nearer the time. Check out the schedule below.

AUGUST

22 – Rough Trade East, London

23 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

24 – Rough Trade, Bristol

Advertisement

A run of instore gigs is set to follow in October ahead of a European headline tour the following month. Visit here for the full schedule and ticket information.

This weekend Bombay Bicycle Club will perform at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid before taking to the stage at Y Not in Derbyshire, and WOMAD Festival in Wiltshire later this month.

The band announced their sixth studio album ‘My Big Day’ in June and shared its title track. Due for release on October 20, the forthcoming record serves as the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’.