Bombay Bicycle Club announce two Latitude warm-up shows

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced two new live shows ahead of their headline slot at this month’s Latitude Festival.

The band will play Northampton Roadmender on July 23 and Bristol SWX on July 24, both of which will act as warm-up shows ahead of their top billing at the Suffolk festival on July 25.

“We are delighted to announce that we will be playing some warm up shows before Latitude Festival this month,” Bombay Bicycle Club said in a statement.

“Last year all of our touring plans were cut short and these will be some of the first shows that we get to play our ‘new’ album. At least everyone has had the time to learn the words. Can’t wait!”

Tickets for the gigs go on sale on Friday (July 9) at 9:00am – you can get them here.

After its 2020 edition was axed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Latitude will return in 2021 from July 22-25 at Henham Park, Suffolk.

Organisers confirmed last month that the event will go ahead at full capacity as part of the government’s Event Research Programme (ERP).

In order to gain entry, ticket holders will be asked for proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at the festival, or proof of full vaccination with the second dose having been received at least 14 days prior to the first day of attending the festival.

Joining Bombay Bicycle Club as headliners will be Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers and Bastille.

The likes of Rudimental, Hot Chip, Fontaines D.C., Beabadoobee, Declan McKenna, Arlo Parks, Holly Humberstone, Shame and Dry Cleaning are also set to play across the Latitude weekend.

Meanwhile, Bombay Bicycle Club‘s Ed Nash has released an “optimistic’ new single called ‘Plumes’ – listen to it here.