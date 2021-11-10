Bombay Bicycle Club, Arlo Parks and more for new outdoor edition of Live At Leeds

Bombay Bicycle Club, Arlo Parks and more are on the line-up for the first ever outdoor edition of Live At Leeds.

It was announced earlier this month that Live At Leeds: In The Park would take place in Temple Newsam Park on June 4 next year, with the event’s regular multi-venue festival moving to October.

The line-up for the first outdoor edition has now been revealed, with Sea Girls, Confidence Man and more also on board.

“We’re incredibly excited to release the first ever Live at Leeds In the Park line up,” promoter Joe Hubbard said in a statement. “After the most difficult couple of years it felt amazing to deliver Live at Leeds In the City this year, and following it up with this brand new event for 2022 makes the future feel really positive.

“Hopefully everyone loves this line-up as much as us, and our loyal Live at Leeds crowd enjoy having 2 festivals to look forward to in 2022!”

See the full line-up for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2022 below, and grab tickets here from 10am on Friday (November 12).

Since launching in 2007, the festival has showcased bands across multiple venues in Leeds city centre on the May bank holiday weekend. This year’s event was pushed back to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Live At Leeds 2021 included performances from The Big Moon, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Sports Team and Lynks.

Reviewing this year’s event, NME wrote: “One of the country’s largest multi-venue, inner-city festivals, the pandemic seems to have not only affected Live At Leeds’ usual May timing, but the calibre of its booking.

“The top-of-the-billing bloke-fest feels like a shame, but nonetheless, Yorkshire folk are a stoic bunch. With the opportunity for all-you-can-eat gig-hopping on a crisp Autumn day, it quickly becomes a question of how quickly you can hotfoot it around the city buffet.”