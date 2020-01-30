Bombay Bicycle Club, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and The Kooks to headline Truck Festival 2020

Truck Festival has revealed its headliners and the first wave of acts for its 2020 edition.

Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, and Catfish and the Bottlemen will top the festival bill over the weekend of July 31-August 2 at Hill Farm in Steventon, Oxfordshire. Tickets are on sale now.

Joining them for the 23rd edition of the festival are: Blossoms, Sundara Karma, DMA’S, La Roux, Pale Waves, The Big Moon, Easy Life, The Pigeon Detectives, The Hives, Swim Deep, Shame, Sports Team, The Magic Gang, Dinosaur Pile Up, The Lathums, and Matt Maltese.

Also included on the line-up are: The Hara, The Snuts, Chappaqua Wrestling, Fickle Friends, The Murder Capital, Lazarus Kane, Lauran Hibberd, Vistas, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, The Orielles, Kawala, Genghar, Working Men’s Club, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Rhys Lewis, The Pale White, Noisy, Lola Young, The Goa Express, Aaron Smith, Abbie Ozard, Mr Motivator, and Barryoke presented by Shaun Wiliamson and The Oxford Symphony Orchestra.

Festival organiser Matt Harrap commented: “We’re extremely excited to announce our first wave of artists for this year’s show! Having artists of the calibre of The Kooks and the forever requested Bombay Bicycle Club coming to headline the event after many years of asking is truly humbling. Their sets will no doubt live long in the memory.

“And over the moon to have indie heroes Catfish and the Bottlemen return to Truck to close off Sunday night! I’m also thrilled to have Shame back in 2020 after being unable to perform last year, La Roux closing our Market Stage and, of course, indie royalty The Pigeon Detectives in the Nest.”

Bombay Bicycle Club will perform one of their first headline sets in years after returning from a hiatus to release their fifth album, ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, earlier this month.

NME‘s Hannah Mylrea-Hemmings wrote in a three-star review that the album “does a fine job of updating the beloved indie band’s trademark style”, however, “there are sometimes too many ideas jostling for attention.”