Listen to Bombay Bicycle Club’s shimmering cover of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Two Lives’

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared a cover of Bonnie Raitt‘s ‘Two Lives’ from their forthcoming new EP of the same name – listen to it below.

Set for release on July 24, the ‘Two Lives’ EP features three acoustic reworkings of songs from the band’s recently released album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ – ‘Racing Stripes’, ‘Is It Real’ and ‘Let You Go’ – as well as the Bonnie Raitt cover.

The band’s frontman Jack Steadman said of the cover: “My dad introduced me to this beautiful Bonnie Raitt song on one of our long car journeys, and I instantly fell in love with the harmonies. We also felt it was a fitting title for our EP where we showcase the two lives of our songs, one that is layered and one stripped back.”

Listen to Bombay Bicycle Club’s version of ‘Two Lives’ below:

The ‘Two Lives’ EP will be made available to download on a ‘pay-what-you-want’ basis from the band’s website on July 24.

All proceeds from the EP will go to the organisations Chineke! (which creates opportunities for established Black and minority ethnic musicians, nurtures new talent by providing role models, and celebrates diversity in classical music) and Youth Music, which invests in music programs for young people in deprived areas, building confidence, resilience and self-esteem.

Earlier this year, the recently reunited four-piece were forced to reschedule their European tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re devastated to have to reschedule our upcoming European tour due to current events” a statement from the band said. “Unfortunately the majority of the cities we were scheduled to play have put bans in place that make doing the tour impossible.”

New dates for the tour are yet to be confirmed.