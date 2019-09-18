Bombay Bicycle Club extend their UK and Ireland 2020 tour

The band release their new album 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong' in January

Bombay Bicycle Club have added a series of new dates to their forthcoming 2020 UK and Ireland tour.

The band, who recently returned with their long-awaited comeback single ‘Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)’, are set to play a series of shows in support of their new album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ next year including a date at London’s Alexandra Palace in February.

Now, they have added further dates in London, Glasgow and Dublin and new shows in Sheffield and Norwich. Tickets for the extra dates go on fan pre-sale from 9:30am on Thursday (September 19), and on general sale from 9:30am on Friday (September 20). The second Dublin show is on sale now. You can purchase tickets here.

The band have also shared the video for recent single ‘Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)’, which you can watch below.

Bombay Bicycle Club’s 2020 tour is now as follows:

20th January – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

21st January – Academy, Bournemouth

23rd January – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

24th January – University SU Great Hall, Cardiff

25th January – Academy, Leeds

27th January – Academy, Newcastle

28th January – Barrowland, Glasgow

29th January – Barrowland, Glasgow

31st January – Academy, Birmingham

1st February – The Centre, Brighton

3rd February – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

4th February – O2 Academy, Sheffield

6th February – UEA, Norwich

7th February – Alexandra Palace, London

8th February – Alexandra Palace, London

10th February – Vicar Street, Dublin

11th February – Vicar Street, Dublin

12th February – Ulster Hall, Belfast

Before that, the band will be hitting the road to celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’. They will play:

4th November – Eventim Apollo, Liverpool

5th November – Caird Hall, Dundee

6th November – Rock City, Nottingham

7th November – Pavilion, Bath

8th November – O2 Academy Brixton, London

‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ will be released on January 17, 2020.