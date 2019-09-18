Bombay Bicycle Club extend their UK and Ireland 2020 tour

The band release their new album 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong' in January
Bombay Bicycle Club have added a series of new dates to their forthcoming 2020 UK and Ireland tour.
- Read more: Bombay Bicycle Club: “We sold all our instruments. To all intents and purposes, we had broken up”
The band, who recently returned with their long-awaited comeback single ‘Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)’, are set to play a series of shows in support of their new album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ next year including a date at London’s Alexandra Palace in February.
Now, they have added further dates in London, Glasgow and Dublin and new shows in Sheffield and Norwich. Tickets for the extra dates go on fan pre-sale from 9:30am on Thursday (September 19), and on general sale from 9:30am on Friday (September 20). The second Dublin show is on sale now. You can purchase tickets here.
The band have also shared the video for recent single ‘Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)’, which you can watch below.
Bombay Bicycle Club’s 2020 tour is now as follows:
20th January – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
21st January – Academy, Bournemouth
23rd January – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
24th January – University SU Great Hall, Cardiff
25th January – Academy, Leeds
27th January – Academy, Newcastle
28th January – Barrowland, Glasgow
29th January – Barrowland, Glasgow
31st January – Academy, Birmingham
1st February – The Centre, Brighton
3rd February – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
4th February – O2 Academy, Sheffield
6th February – UEA, Norwich
7th February – Alexandra Palace, London
8th February – Alexandra Palace, London
10th February – Vicar Street, Dublin
11th February – Vicar Street, Dublin
12th February – Ulster Hall, Belfast
Before that, the band will be hitting the road to celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’. They will play:
4th November – Eventim Apollo, Liverpool
5th November – Caird Hall, Dundee
6th November – Rock City, Nottingham
7th November – Pavilion, Bath
8th November – O2 Academy Brixton, London
‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ will be released on January 17, 2020.