Bombay Bicycle Club hint they’re playing Glastonbury this summer

Bombay Bicycle Club have hinted that they will appear at Glastonbury Festival later this year.

Following a performance on Radio 1′ Live Lounge session with Clara Amfo of ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, the title track from their latest album, the group responded to a message from a fan which hinted they were returning to Worthy Farm for a fifth time.

When asked by a fan “Glastonbury please, any comments?” the band said that they were “working on it.”

Glastonbury 2020 will take place from June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners. Diana Ross will fill the Sunday legends slot.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival organisers announced details of this year’s Emerging Talent Competition earlier this week.

The annual event offers unsigned artists from the UK and Ireland a chance to compete for a slot on one of the main stages at the festival.

The winners of the free-to-enter competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level, while the runner up will receive a £2,500 prize.

Acts from any genre can enter the 2020 competition from 9am on Monday (January 27) until 5pm on February 3, via the official Glastonbury website.

Previous winners of the competition in recent years include Declan McKenna, Izzy Bizu and She Drew The Gun. Last year’s victor was Marie White who went on to secure a slot on the Acoustic Stage and has since signed to Decca Records.