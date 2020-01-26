News Music News

Bombay Bicycle Club hint they’re playing Glastonbury this summer

"We're working on it"

Elizabeth Aubrey
Bombay Bicycle Club
Could Bombay Bicycle Club be set for Glastonbury 2020? Credit: Getty

Bombay Bicycle Club have hinted that they will appear at Glastonbury Festival later this year.

Following a performance on Radio 1′ Live Lounge session with Clara Amfo of ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, the title track from their latest album, the group responded to a message from a fan which hinted they were returning to Worthy Farm for a fifth time.

When asked by a fan “Glastonbury please, any comments?” the band said that they were “working on it.”

Advertisement

Glastonbury 2020 will take place from June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners. Diana Ross will fill the Sunday legends slot.

Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club, 2019. CREDIT: Press

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival organisers announced details of this year’s Emerging Talent Competition earlier this week. 

The annual event offers unsigned artists from the UK and Ireland a chance to compete for a slot on one of the main stages at the festival.

The winners of the free-to-enter competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level, while the runner up will receive a £2,500 prize.

Advertisement

Acts from any genre can enter the 2020 competition from 9am on Monday (January 27) until 5pm on February 3, via the official Glastonbury website.

Previous winners of the competition in recent years include Declan McKenna, Izzy Bizu and She Drew The Gun. Last year’s victor was Marie White who went on to secure a slot on the Acoustic Stage and has since signed to Decca Records.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Terry Gilliam: “We’re doomed – what is going on with the world?”

Mark Beaumont -
The brain behind some of cinema's craziest epics talks climate change, Adolf Hitler, Brexit Britain – and getting his big break with Terry Jones
Read more
Music Interviews

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “The band is my life. When it’s not going great, my life’s not going great”

Andrew Trendell -
Fray on the road through darkness that led to new album 'More. Again. Forever.'
Read more
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.