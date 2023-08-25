Bombay Bicycle Club kick off Reading & Leeds Festival with a surprise set

Bombay Bicycle Club have kicked off the first day of Reading & Leeds Festival 2023 with a surprise slot. Find footage and the setlist below.

Launching the festival with a bang, the British indie heavyweights took to the stage for the first time in nearly ten years and broke out some of their fan favourites.

The band’s surprise set was confirmed yesterday (August 24). The members also teased the moment following the release of their new single – the group quote-tweeted a post from Reading & Leeds’ official Twitter (X) account.

Advertisement

“If only there was a way we could play this [track] on stage @OfficialRandL this year 🤔,” Bombay Bicycle Club wrote. “Let’s work something out 👀.”

Now, the band kicked off their set with a rendition of their 2020 hit ‘Eat Sleep Wake (Nothing But You)’, before breaking into their 2011 classic ‘Shuffle’. They also included more fan favourites including ‘Luna’ and ‘Always Like This’, as well as a performance of ‘My Big Day’ – the title track from their upcoming album.

“We weren’t sure anyone was going to show up,” frontman Jack Steadman admits to the crowd mid-way through the set. “This is wonderful. Thank you, guys. It’s good to see you.”

Check out footage of the show and the full setlist below.

Bombay Bicycle Club’s setlist was

Advertisement

1. ‘Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)’

2. ‘Shuffle’

3. ‘My Big Day’

4. ‘Lights Out, Words Gone’

5. ‘Evening / Morning’

6. ‘Luna’

7. ‘Carry Me’

8. ‘Always Like This’

Today’s (August 25) set at the festival marked the first time the band have performed at Reading & Leeds since 2014.

In other Bombay Bicycle Club news, earlier this week the band released the hazy new track ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’.

The song is the third single to be taken from the band’s upcoming album, which is due for release on October 20. Previous singles include the Holly Humberstone collaboration ‘Diving’, as well as the aforementioned ‘My Big Day’.

Visit here for the latest NME news, reviews, interviews, photos and more action from Reading & Leeds 2023.