Bombay Bicycle Club reschedule European tour following coronavirus crisis

Bombay Bicycle Club have been forced to reschedule their upcoming European tour due to the current coronavirus crisis.

The recently reunited four-piece were due to tour in Europe in support of their January album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, with live dates planned in such cities as Munich, Amsterdam and Paris in March.

Bombay Bicycle Club have today (March 11) confirmed that “due to current events” they’ve been now forced to postpone their European tour.

“We’re devastated to have to reschedule our upcoming European tour due to current events” a statement from the band reads. “Unfortunately the majority of the cities we were scheduled to play have put bans in place that make doing the tour impossible.

“We were very much looking forward to the shows and we are working on rescheduling them for later this year,” the band added. “All tickets will remain valid, please contact your ticket vendor if you require further information.”

You can see the affected tour dates below.

March

15 – Backstage Werk, Munich

16 – Roxy, Prague

17 – Proxima, Warsaw

18 – Huxleys, Berlin

19 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

22 – Trabendo, Paris

23 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

24 – Live Music Hall, Cologne

25 – Docks, Hamburg

The band are the latest act who have had their touring plans affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The likes of Green Day, Madonna and Pearl Jam have all been forced to either postpone or cancel tour dates, while Coachella Festival announced overnight that they were pushing their event back to October due to the health crisis.

Bombay Bicycle Club are due to headline All Points East Festival in London in May.