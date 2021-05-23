Bombay Bicycle Club share 16-minute Grateful Dead cover for World Turtle Day

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared a cover of The Grateful Dead‘s ‘Terrapin Station’ in honour of World Turtle Day – listen to it below.

Originally taken from Jerry Garcia and co.’s 1977 album of the same name, the new version of ‘Terrapin Station’ hears Bombay Bicycle Club call on Flyte for help with the 16-minute cover.

The purpose of World Turtle Day is to bring attention to, and increase knowledge of and respect for, turtles and tortoises, and encourage human action to help them survive and thrive.

“Happy World Turtle Day to everyone,” the band said in a statement. “As our most hardcore fans know, we go way back with the turtles starting with our Tour for Lulu. This year we decided that quietly celebrating this day just the 4 of us wasn’t enough.

“So here is our cover of The Grateful Dead’s epic Terrapin Station featuring some beautiful vocals from our friends in Flyte.”

Accompanied by a video which “will take you on a wonderful journey”, it sees the two bands perform in front of green screen footage of swimming turtles, provided by Nature Relaxation Films.

You can listen to ‘Terrapin Station’ here and watch the video below:

Last month it was announced that Bombay Bicycle Club, Blossoms and Stereophonics will headline this year’s Y Not Festival.

The event will take place in Pikehall, Derbyshire between July 30 and August 1, returning after a coronavirus-enforced cancellation in 2020. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, Mr Jukes and Barney Artist have shared details of a new collaborative album alongside their new single ‘Vibrate’.

Jack Steadman of Bombay Bicycle Club brings his solo Mr Jukes project into a new realm working with south London rapper Barney Artist for ‘The Locket’, which arrives this summer.