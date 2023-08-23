Bombay Bicycle Club share hazy new single ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’

Bombay Bicycle Club have released a new single, ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’.

The new track is the third single to be taken from the band’s upcoming album ‘My Big Day’, which is due for release on October 20. The band had previously offered previews of the album in the form of the title track and the Holly Humberstone collaboration ‘Diving’.

Speaking about the new song, frontman Jack Steadman said: “I was just playing around with guitar sounds at soundcheck, and started playing this riff. Jamie must have heard something in it because he got out his phone and started recording. For the next few months he would constantly text me to ask ‘Have you written a song around that riff yet?’ So finally I did to stop him harassing me. To me it sounds like if Abbey Road era Beatles had a love child with Rated R era Queens of the Stone Age.”

Check out ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’ below:

Bombay Bicycle Club have also been teasing a possible secret set at Reading & Leeds this weekend. Following the release of ‘Diving’, they quote-tweeted a post from the twin festivals’ official Twitter (X) account, which read: “If only there was a way we could play this [track] on stage @OfficialRandL this year. Let’s work something out.”

The band later posted “dreams.paper.steps” in response to the rumours – which are the tracking code on mapping app What Three Words which direct you to a location at Reading Festival.

The band has been playing a series of ‘karaoke events’ this week, concluding in Bristol’s branch of Rough Trade tomorrow (August 24).

Bombay Bicycle Club will be heading out on the road again for a series of record in-stores and out-stores in October, followed by a European headline tour the following month. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

OCTOBER

17 – Leicester, Academy 2

18 – Oxford, Academy

19 – London, PRYZM (matinee and evening)

20 – London, Rough Trade East (matinee and evening)

21 – Portsmouth, Pier

22 – Marlborough, The Church

23 – Bristol, Marble Factory

23 – Coventry, HMV Empire

24 – Liverpool, Hangar 34

25 – Edinburgh, Liquid Room

26 – Dundee’s, Fat Sam

NOVEMBER

13 – Madrid, La Riviera

14 – Barcelona, Sala Apolo

16 – Milan, Alcatraz Milano

17 – Munich, Tonhalle

18 – Lausanne, Les Docks

19 – Hamburg, venue TBC

21 – Paris, Le Trabendo

22 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

23 – Warsaw, Progresja

25 – Borgerhout, De Roma

26 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

27 – Amsterdam, Melkwig

28 – Amterdam, Melkwig