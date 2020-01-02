Bombay Bicycle Club share lyric video for glimmering new track ‘I Can Hardly Speak’

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared a lyric video for their new track, ‘I Can Hardly Speak’.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, which is due for release on January 17.

According to a press release, ‘I Can Hardly Speak’ is about “struggling to express yourself in words”. Reflecting that, frontman Jack Steadman sings over glittering melodies: “A picture on the wall/Looking back at me/And I can’t even talk/Floating in a dream.” Watch the lyric video below now.

‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ marks Bombay Bicycle Club’s first album release since returning from a three-year hiatus. They first hinted they were working on new material in January 2019 when they posted a clip of them working in the studio together. In August, they released their first piece of new music since 2014’s ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow’ in the form of the single ‘Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)’.

Last year, they performed at festivals including Wilderness Festival and played their debut album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’ in full on a UK tour.

To celebrate the release of ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, the band will embark on a series of small “out-store” shows held at intimate venues in conjunction with local record stores and in-store appearances across England. Bombay Bicycle Club will play:

January 2020

12 – Marlborough, Sound Knowledge

12 – Leeds, Crash at Brudenell Social Club (6pm and 8pm performances)

13 – Bristol, Rough Trade at SWX

14 – Southampton, Vinilo at 1865

15 – Brighton, Resident at Chalk

16 – London, Banquet Records at New Slang (7pm and 9pm performances)

17 – London, Rough Trade East

18 – Nottingham, Rough Trade

18 – Oxford, Truck at O2 Academy

20 – Cambridge, Fopp

21 – Bournemouth, HMV

22 – Birmingham, HMV The Vault

23 – Leicester, HMV

The band will also head out on a headline tour of the UK and Ireland at the end of January. Final tickets for the shows, where they will be supported by The Big Moon, Sundara Karma (February 8 only) and Liz Lawrence, are on sale now. The tour dates are as follows:

January 2020

20 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

21 – Bournemouth, Academy

23 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

24 – Cardiff, University SU Great Hall

25 – Leeds, Academy

27 – Newcastle, Academy

28 – Glasgow, Barrowland

29 – Glasgow, Barrowland

31 – Birmingham, Academy

February 2020

1 – Brighton, The Centre

3 – Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

4 – Sheffield, Academy

6 – Norwich, UEA

7 – London, Alexandra Palace

8 – London, Alexandra Palace

10 – Dublin, Vicar Street

11 – Dublin, Vicar Street

12 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

Speaking to NME last year, guitarist Jamie MacColl said the band were initially prompted to get back together by the 10th anniversary of their debut album. “We thought we could do that tour as a one-off because that album meant a lot to a lot of people, and it’d be a fun thing to do,” he explained.

“But then we realised that we’re still in our late ’20s, and it feels a bit weird to come back to do a one-off anniversary gig, like a heritage act would do. We still felt like we had a lot of ideas and a lot to give, so the conversation pretty quickly turned to the idea of releasing new music and do something more exciting.”