Bombay Bicycle Club, The Wombats, Self Esteem and more for Boardmasters 2022

The second wave of names for Boardmasters festival has been announced, with the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, The Wombats and Self Esteem joining the 2022 line-up.

Cornwall’s surf and music event will return between August 10-14, and will be headlined by Kings Of Leon, Disclosure and George Ezra.

It’s been announced today (February 3) that they will be joined by The Lathums, Greentea Peng, Mimi Webb, Kurupt FM and Enny.

In total, over 60 new names have been added to the Boardmasters bill, joining the already announced likes of Bastille, Declan McKenna, Sam Fender and Idles.

Check out the complete line-up so far below:

Weekend camping tickets are on sale now, and tomorrow (February 4) day tickets will be made available following a pre-sale today.

Boardmasters returned in 2021 following a two-year hiatus. The 2020 instalment was scrapped due to the coronavirus crisis, while severe weather caused a last-minute cancellation in 2019.

It was headlined by Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith alongside Sam Fender, Loyle Carner, Blossoms, Slowthai, The Kooks, Jamie xx, Beabadoobee, The Big Moon, Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Alfie Templeman and Georgia.

In a four-star review of this year’s Boardmasters, NME said: “This year’s festival – like many finally going ahead – oozes togetherness and inspires a genuine camaraderie amongst the legions of music fans who walk in as strangers, but leave as friends (or at the very least, newly followed social media acquaintances). It’s a kinship helped along by the festival’s sense of community; on-site, you’ll find everything from pubs and tea rooms to a wellbeing haven and fairground.

“And on the music side of things, the variety at Boardmasters seems endless, too, with rock bands, rappers, singer-songwriters, pop stars, indie bands, DJs, and so much more; if you can’t find something you like here, it’s probably fair to say you might need to update your Spotify playlist.”