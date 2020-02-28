Bombay Bicycle Club to headline All Points East 2020

Bombay Bicycle Club have been announced as the latest headliners of All Points East 2020.

The Victoria Park, London festival will be held over two weekends again this year, May 22-24 and 29-31.

All Points East have today (February 28) confirmed that Bombay Bicycle Club will headline the event on Friday May 22.

They head up an impressive bill featuring the likes of Everything Everything, Nadine Shah, Lianne La Havas, Nick Hakim, Nilüfer Yanya, Liz Lawrence, The Orielles and Gengahr. More names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30AM on Tuesday 3 March 2020, but American Express cardholders can take advantage of a presale here.

Bombay Bicycle Club’s show will kick off the Victoria Park event for 2020, which has also confirmed headline shows from the likes of The Kooks, The Wombats, Tame Impala, Massive Attack and Kraftwerk.

A headliner for the final day (May 31) is yet to be announced.

The London date will mark Bombay Bicycle Club’s biggest show since returning from a four-year hiatus in 2019.

Reviewing their recent comeback album ‘Everything Has Gone Wrong‘, NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “It’s these moments of authenticity that are a reminder of what a brilliant band Bombay Bicycle Club can be. And despite a handful of lacklustre moments on the album, ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ permeates the band’s trademark sound with fresh ideas. Everything else may have gone wrong – but in amongst the chaos it sure is good to have Bombay Bicycle Club back.”