Bombay Bicycle Club return tonight with ‘Eat, Sleep, Wake’, their first single in five years

Well, this is very exciting

Bombay Bicycle Club make their comeback tonight (August 27) with a premiere of their new single on BBC Radio 1.

The London quartet, who released their last album ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow’ in 2014, have been on a hiatus for the past five years with various bandmembers pursuing their own projects. These include frontman Jack Steadman’s solo work as Mr Jukes and bassist Ed Nash’s band Toothless.

‘Eat, Sleep, Wake’ will be played on Annie Mac’s Future Sounds show at 7.30pm.

Fans can listen to a snippet of the fuzzy, 8 bit-inspired new song via the band’s Instagram. The band have captioned the clip with: “It’s our first single in five years. The four of us have had an incredible summer performing again, but we’re feeling particularly excited at the thought of releasing new music. So long, see you tomorrow.”

The song follows a summer of playing some shows including Islington’s Assembley Hall despite no new music being officially released.

Earlier this year the band teased their comeback with a clip of them working in a studio.

They later announced that they will play their 2009 debut ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’ in full at five venues across the UK in November to mark the record’s 10th anniversary. See dates below.

NOVEMBER

4 – Eventim Apollo, Liverpool

5 – Cairn Hall, Dundee

6 – Rock City, Nottingham

7 – Bath Pavillion, Bath

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Support for the tour comes from Gengahr.