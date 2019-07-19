Bon Iver announces album listening parties for ‘i,i’ in London, Brighton, Edinburgh and more

Lucky fans in North America, the UK and Paris can hear the new album early, snag flexi-discs and even win test pressings
Bon Iver has unveiled listening parties for his new album, ‘i,i’, taking place next month in stores across North America and the UK. See the full list of locations below.
Stores across North America, the UK and Paris will play host to listening parties on August 7 for Justin Vernon’s fourth studio album, which he announced last week. There will also be free, exclusive Bon Iver flexi-discs available at the listening events.
Six UK venues have been selected for ‘i,i’ events: Rough Trade East and Rough Trade West in London, Resident in Brighton, Assai Records in Edinburgh and Drift in Totnes.
Fans can secure entry for the London and Brighton parties by pre-ordering the album, which they will then be able to collect at the parties – getting access to ‘i,i’ more than three weeks before its official release date of August 30. Those who pre-order the album via Edinburgh’s Assai Records will even be able to enter a draw to win the record’s test pressing. Check out the list of listening parties and links to more info below.
Here’s where you can attend listening parties for ‘i,i’ on August 7:
Brighton, UK – Resident
Edinburgh, SC – Assai Records Edinburgh
London, UK – Rough Trade East
London, UK – Rough Trade West
Totnes, UK – Drift
Paris, FR – Balades Sonores
Austin, TX – End of an Ear
Austin, TX – Waterloo Records
Birmingham, AL – Seasick Records
Bloomington, IN – Landlocked Music
Boston, MA – Newbury Comics
Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade
Indianapolis, IN – LUNA Music
Kansas City, MO – Mills Record Company
Lawrence, KS – Love Garden Sounds
Minneapolis, MN – Electric Fetus
Nashville, TN – Grimey’s
Orlando, FL – Park Ave CDs
Last week, Bon Iver announced ‘i,i’, which he also described as “the most adult record, the most complete”. The album features contributions from James Blake, Moses Sumney, The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner and others.