Bon Iver announces album listening parties for ‘i,i’ in London, Brighton, Edinburgh and more

Lucky fans in North America, the UK and Paris can hear the new album early, snag flexi-discs and even win test pressings

Bon Iver has unveiled listening parties for his new album, ‘i,i’, taking place next month in stores across North America and the UK. See the full list of locations below.

Stores across North America, the UK and Paris will play host to listening parties on August 7 for Justin Vernon’s fourth studio album, which he announced last week. There will also be free, exclusive Bon Iver flexi-discs available at the listening events.

Six UK venues have been selected for ‘i,i’ events: Rough Trade East and Rough Trade West in London, Resident in Brighton, Assai Records in Edinburgh and Drift in Totnes.

Fans can secure entry for the London and Brighton parties by pre-ordering the album, which they will then be able to collect at the parties – getting access to ‘i,i’ more than three weeks before its official release date of August 30. Those who pre-order the album via Edinburgh’s Assai Records will even be able to enter a draw to win the record’s test pressing. Check out the list of listening parties and links to more info below.

Here’s where you can attend listening parties for ‘i,i’ on August 7:

Brighton, UK – Resident

Edinburgh, SC – Assai Records Edinburgh

London, UK – Rough Trade East

London, UK – Rough Trade West

Totnes, UK – Drift

Paris, FR – Balades Sonores

Austin, TX – End of an Ear

Austin, TX – Waterloo Records

Birmingham, AL – Seasick Records

Bloomington, IN – Landlocked Music

Boston, MA – Newbury Comics

Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

Indianapolis, IN – LUNA Music

Kansas City, MO – Mills Record Company

Lawrence, KS – Love Garden Sounds

Minneapolis, MN – Electric Fetus

Nashville, TN – Grimey’s

Orlando, FL – Park Ave CDs

Last week, Bon Iver announced ‘i,i’, which he also described as “the most adult record, the most complete”. The album features contributions from James Blake, Moses Sumney, The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner and others.