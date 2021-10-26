Bon Iver announce 2022 US tour dates

Bon Iver have announced a series of US shows across the first half of 2022.

The tour will see the band head across Texas, New York, Louisiana, Maine, Pennsylvania and a number of other US states between March and June. The US dates will precede Bon Iver’s rescheduled UK and European tour dates in October and November.

The shows will be supported by either Dijon or Bonny Light Horseman. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 29) from 10am local time through Bon Iver’s website.

Bon Iver released their latest studio album, ‘i, i’, in 2019. NME gave the record five stars, writing: “Bon Iver has pieced together this fourth album in an impossibly intelligent way.”

Since releasing ‘i, i’, bandleader Justin Vernon released a new album through his side project with The National’s Aaron Dessner, Big Red Machine. The album, ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’ arrived back in August and featured collaborations with Taylor Swift, Anaïs Mitchell, Sharon Van Etten and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold.

Vernon also featured on tracks recorded for Swift’s 2020 albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

Earlier this month, Bon Iver gave the live debut of their 2020 one-off single ‘PDLIF’ during a show in California.

Bon Iver’s 2022 US tour dates:

MARCH

Wednesday 30 – Mesa, Mesa Amphitheatre

APRIL

Friday 1 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

Saturday 2 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

Sunday 3 – Irving, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tuesday 5 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

Friday 8 – New Orleans, Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Saturday 9 – Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tuesday 12 – Wilmington, Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Thursday 14 – St. Augustine, The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday 15 – Miami, FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

JUNE

Friday 3 – Forest Hills, Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday 4 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE

Tuesday 7 – Lewiston, Artpark Amphitheater

Wednesday 8 – Essex Junction, Champlain Valley Exposition

Friday 10 – Portland, Maine, Thompson’s Point

Saturday 11 – East Providence, Bold Point Park

Sunday 12 – Richmond, Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Wednesday 15 – Kansas City, Starlight, Theatre

Friday 17 – Maryland Heights, Saint Louis Music Park

Saturday 18 – Lincoln, Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

Tuesday 21 – Newport, PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

Friday 24 – Nashville, Ascend Amphitheater

Saturday 25 – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit