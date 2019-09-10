They'll head to Wembley next year...

Bon Iver have announced details of an extensive UK and European tour for 2020. See full dates and ticket details below.

After releasing fourth album ‘i,i’ in August, the Justin Vernon-fronted band will head out across Europe in April and May 2020.

Debuting a new live show which promises a “sense of intimacy and sonic and visual innovation’, they’ll kick the tour off at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on April 15.

Check out the tour dates in full below, with details of upcoming shows in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin. Tickets go on sale from Friday September 13 and you can buy them here.

Tour dates:

15 April – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

16 April – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

17 April – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

20 April – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

23 April – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

24 April – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

26 April – London @ SSE Arena Wembley

27 April – Birmingham @ Arena Birmingham

29 April – Leeds @ First Direct Arena

30 April – Manchester @ Manchester Arena

01 May – Glasgow @ The SSE Hydro

03 May – Dublin @ 3Arena

Praising Bon Iver’s latest record in a glowing five star review, NME wrote: ” Over the course of the past three albums, Vernon has rapidly expanded his sonic palette. The gorgeous, stripped-back folk of ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ developed and swelled into the self-titled album’s soaring baroque pop, and then twisted and evolved into whirring electronics of ‘22, A Million’.

“Each reinvention held Vernon’s distinctive, reassuring vocals at the heart of them, but the instrumentation varied drastically. This time around, though, instead of turning everything on its head one last time, he’s chosen to combine the sounds of the past three releases. Bon Iver has pieced together this fourth album in an impossibly intelligent way.”