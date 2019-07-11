Stream two brand new tracks below

Bon Iver has shared the details of his fourth album, ‘i,i’, which is released on August 30.

The 13-track record features the previously released tracks ‘Hey, Ma’ and ‘‘U (Man Like)’ (ft. Moses Sumney). With the announcement comes the release of two new tracks – ‘Jelmore’ and ‘Faith’ – which you can stream below now.

The core band for the ‘i,i’ sessions included Sean Carey, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Justin Vernon with Rob Moose and Jenn Wasner, plus contributions from James Blake, Brad and Phil Cook, The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Bruce Hornsby, Naeem, Velvet Negroni, Channy Leaneagh, Marta Salogni, Francis Starlite, Moses Sumney, TU Dance, and many others.

‘i,i’ tracklisting:

o1. ‘Yi’

02. ‘iMi’

03. ‘We’

04. ‘Holyfields,’

05. ‘Hey, Ma’

06. ‘U (Man Like)’

07. ‘Naeem’

08. ‘Jelmore’

09. ‘Faith’

10. ‘Marion’

11. ‘Salem’

12. ‘Sh’Diah’

13. ‘RABi’

Speaking about the new record, which follows 2016’s ’22, A Million’, Vernon said: “It feels very much like the most adult record, the most complete.

“It feels like when you get through all this life, when the sun starts to set, and what happens is you start gaining perspective. And then you can put that perspective into more honest, generous work.”

i,i is out on August 30 via Jagjaguwar and is available to pre-order now.