Bon Iver, Aurora, Michael Kiwanuka among first names for Øya festival 2021

Bon Iver, Aurora, Michael Kiwanuka are among the first names on the line-up for Norway’s Øya festival 2021.

Carrying over much of the line-up from the 2020 edition, which was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, the acclaimed Oslo festival will return next summer with a diverse bill that also includes Bikini Kill, Emilie Nicolas, Kvelertak, Sondre Lerche, Musti and KAMARA.

With many more names to be announced in the coming months, so far it has been confirmed that Bon Iver will headline the opening Wednesday night while Norway’s own Aurora will close on the Saturday night.

The 2021 instalment follows the festival’s 20th anniversary, which took place last summer, which was celebrated for its environmentally-friendly, gender-balanced approach and featured the likes of Tame Impala, The Cure, James Blake, Sigrid, Robyn, Girl In Red, Christine and the Queens and Erykah Badu.

NME’s review read: “Not only is it Norway’s biggest festival, it has also become renowned as a true favourite hidden gem across Europe. Sure, it’s great that they can attract Glastonbury headliners like The Cure and Tame Impala to the intimate settings of Oslo’s green city centre Tøyenpark. But the success of this festival is about much more than big names.

“Where other festivals follow, Øya seems to lead. Primavera Sound made headlines this year with a pioneering approach to having a 50/50 gender-split line-up, with other international events signing up for this to be the norm by 2022. This is the third year in a row that Øya has done the same thing – with no fanfare.”

Øya 2021 will take place at Tøyenpark in Oslo from August 10-14. Tickets are available here.