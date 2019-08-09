Bon Iver discusses struggles with anxiety in new interview

“The new album is about getting through some tough times”

Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon has discussed his struggles with anxiety in a new interview.

The band surprise-released their fourth album ‘i,i’ at midnight, after sharing eight new songs across the day yesterday (August 8).

Vernon went on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show last night to discuss the album, and his struggles with anxiety that formed the new record.

He revealed a bout of anxiety, the first in his life, forced him to cancel a tour after the release of 2016’s ’22, A Million’ album.

“I’ve never had that before, [I] never quite understood what it could do to people,” he said. “It really got me. I was stunned by it. Usually I have my stuff together.”

“That’s sort of the story [of the record] for me…” he expanded, saying that ‘i,i’ is about getting through some tough times and getting to a point where you can feel vulnerable and grateful. It’s a big clearing, personally and artistically.”

“I think at the beginning, I was comfortable because I didn’t know what was going on exactly,” he continued. Referencing later popularity and famed, he revealed that he “was lost, and [thought] that I would never get my life back or something.” “At the end of the day, it’s music – that’s all it is. You can relax after a while when you remember that’s the reason people know who you are.” Talking about the lyrics on ‘i,i’, he said: “We’re not gonna hide behind this curtain this whole time, we’re gonna say something that’s pretty basic – something you can chew on.”