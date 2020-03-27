Bon Iver donate portion of merchandise sales to Wisconsin coronavirus relief funds

Bon Iver have announced they will donate 10 per cent of merchandise sales to coronavirus relief organisations in their homestate of Wisconsin.

The Justin Vernon-led outfit have today (March 27) released the 10th anniversary reissue of their 2009 EP ‘Blood Bank’. It features four live recordings of the songs, including the previously released live rendition of title track ‘Blood Bank’, which was shared in January.

Hear ‘Beach Baby’, ‘Babys’, and ‘Woods’ below.

Bon Iver’s donation comes in partnership with Ambient Inks, a sustainable clothing and merchandise company based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where Vernon grew up.

Any merchandise purchased from Bon Iver’s website from today through April 10 will see 10 percent of the proceeds benefit local organisations Feed My People and the Chippewa Valley Artist Relief Fund.

Additionally, Ambient Inks will be donating 100 per cent of their share of webstore proceeds.

Other musicians have donated funds to help tackle the coronavirus crisis. Last week, Rihanna reportedly offered $5 million to help impoverished countries affected by the coronavirus, with $700,000 worth of ventilators also going to her home country of Barbados.

Meanwhile, The 1975, BTS, Charli XCX are among a host of acts who are live-streaming performances tomorrow (March 28) on order to raise funds for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to stymie the spread of the disease.