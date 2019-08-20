Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon says he felt “really bad” about negative tweet over Eminem collaboration, ‘Fall’

The musician's vocals featured on the 'Kamikaze' track

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has said he felt “really bad” after posting a negative tweet about his Eminem collaboration, ‘Fall’.

The musician’s voice featured on the ‘Kamikaze’ track but he denounced it after its release, tweeting: “Was not in the studio for the Eminem track… came from a session with BJ Burton and Mike Will. Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it.”

In two follow-up tweets, he added: “Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time, there is no doubt. I have and will respect that. It is certainly not the time for slurs. Wish they would have listened when we asked them to change it […] I was wrong and we are gonna kill this track.” The rapper was criticised for using the word “f****t” on the track.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Vernon referenced those tweets while sharing his thoughts on social media. “I don’t like that people can be verified or not verified,” he said. “I don’t want to be verified. I just find it all pretty funny. You end up doing shit, like somebody told me, or I was listening to a podcast where they’re like, ’75 percent of retweets are people [who] don’t read the articles’. They’re just like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s a headline I can get with.’ I do the same shit.”

He continued: “We haven’t adapted to this shit. I didn’t have a cellphone or the internet really even in high school. So we’re all adapting and it can get pretty ugly. Like I made that huge mess out of the Eminem song and I was just in a carwash, and I just tweeted. It’s like, what was I doing?”

Vernon said he should have “just chilled out” and asked the rapper to not put the song out rather than send those tweets. “It was very rude and I felt really bad about it,” he added. “I think people have not figured out how to calculate how easy it is to say something on there with how much you should say it.”

