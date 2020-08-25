Bon Iver reschedule UK/European tour and add second Wembley date

Bon Iver have rescheduled their UK and European tour for a second time – see the new dates below.

The shows, originally set for April 2020, were first rescheduled back in March, with the new shows set for January 2021.

The gigs have now been rescheduled once again, and will take place in October and November 2021. A second show at London’s Wembley Arena has also been announced, taking place on November 2, with the first sold out date rescheduled for the previous day.

Advertisement

The shows will follow a series of festival performances next summer for the band, including a headline slot at Norway’s Øya Festival.

“It is with great care and empathy to all involved that we announce the rescheduling of these tour dates in Europe and the UK to the summer and fall of 2021, respectively,” the band wrote, announcing the new dates. “All previously purchased tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates.”

It is with great care and empathy to all involved that we announce the rescheduling of these tour dates in Europe and… Posted by Bon Iver on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Support on all the rescheduled autumn 2021 dates will come from The National‘s Aaron Dessner under his Big 37d03d Machine moniker. Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon recently teamed up with Taylor Swift on ‘Exile’ from her new album ‘Folklore’, with Dessner co-writing and producing the majority of the record.

See Bon Iver’s rescheduled UK and European tour dates below.

OCTOBER 2021

24th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

25th – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

27th – Manchester, Arena

29th – Dublin, 3Arena

Advertisement

NOVEMBER 2021

1st – London, Wembley Arena (sold out)

2nd – London, Wembley Arena (new date)

4th – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

7th – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

9th – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

10th – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

12th – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

14th – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

16th – Madrid, WiZink Center

18th – Lisbon, Altice Arena

Bon Iver released their fourth album ‘i,i’, last year, which NME called “something different” but “always as compelling as the Bon Iver of yesteryear” in a five-star review.

Since then, Vernon and co have shared new tracks ‘PDLIF’ and recent Bruce Springsteen and Jenny Lewis collaboration ‘AUATC’.

Vernon also appeared on ‘Dionne’, a song from The Japanese House’s new EP ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’.