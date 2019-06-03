Bon Iver share two new songs ‘Hey Ma’ and ‘U (Man Like)’

The songs were debuted at London's All Points East Festival

Bon Iver have released the two new songs premiered at All Points East last night (June 2). Check them out below.

As fans left at the end of their headline set, the two new songs were played over the PA.

The songs – ‘Hey, Ma’ and ‘U (Man Like)’ – have now been released on streaming services. Justin Vernon has confirmed the songs will form part of a follow-up to Bon Iver’s latest album, 2016’s ’22, A Million’.

The Wisconsin band played an emotional set featuring tracks from their three studio albums at All Points East.

Leaving the stage after an encore of classic tracks ‘Holocene’ and ‘Creature Fear’, singer Justin Vernon thanked the crowd for coming out and told them two new tracks from their “new record” would be played as they left.

Following their departure, two videos for new songs were then shown on the stage’s screen. ‘Hey, ma’ featured Vernon’s unmistakable vocals against a backdrop of family footage. ‘U (Man Like)’, a piano ballad, features a backing choir.

You can watch fan footage of the tracks below.

The videos ended with a website being flashed up on screen. The site – icommai.com – contains animations, artwork and details of Bon Iver’s current collaborators.

The site also announces an addition to the group’s live line-up, with a message that reads, “To further the growing community, Jenn Wasner, of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes, will join Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Matthew McCaughan, Michael Lewis, and Andrew Fitzpatrick to form the Bon Iver live band.”

Bon Iver were the final band to headline, with Mumford and Sons, Bring Me The Horizon, The Strokes, The Chemical Brothers and Christine and the Queens all taking to the stage over the last two weekends.

On Friday, Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes declared “rock is still alive” during an emotional speech, while Christine and the Queens delivered an epic rendition of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

Elsewhere, the festival addresses complaints of sound problems during The Strokes headline set – which NME’s Dan Stubbs deemed “the freshest of nostalgia-fests.”