Bon Iver teams up with Ethan Gruska on new track ‘So Unimportant’

Bon Iver and Ethan Gruska – best known for his production work with Phoebe Bridgers – have shared a new joint single, ‘So Unimportant’.

The track arrives as part of the singles series from Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label.

Speaking of the collaboration’s genesis, Justin Vernon said: “My dear friend and great drummer, JT Bates, showed me the music of Ethan Gruska a number of years ago. It’s not often that something IMMEDIATELY grasps you where you stand like his music did. It only happens a few times in one’s life.

“Ethan’s musicality and touch has magic in it. We have not yet met in person, but have exchanged the longest, flirtiest texts in history. I hope to be near the mine of his mind for as long as possible. This song is just the first thing I threw at the wall. He scraped it off that wall, and turned it into a song I’ll appreciate forever.”

You can listen to ‘So Unimportant’ below.

Of his part in the track, Gruska added: “Around March 10th of 2020 Justin was supposed to come to LA and we were going to spend a few days making some stuff. Obviously, that didn’t happen… We all went into lockdown shortly after. About two weeks into deep quarantine Justin and I connected and decided it would still be fun to send each other files and try something remotely. ‘So Unimportant’ was the first thing that came to fruition. Justin and I passed this song and session leisurely back and forth for a while to get it where it is now. ”

He added: “The fact that I now have a song with Justin just completely blows my mind. He’s been my pie in the sky // I’d do anything to collaborate with artist for a really long time and having this song together is one of the most special things that has ever happened to me in my musical life. Life in general!

“Justin is my favourite pen pal, person and artist, and I’m so grateful to have made this together!”

Bon Iver’s most recent material came in the form of new song ‘Second Nature’, a collaboration with composer and Succession theme song writer Nicholas Britell taken from Netflix‘s Don’t Look Up.

The band also recently announced a series of US shows across the first half of 2022, which will precede Bon Iver’s rescheduled UK and European tour dates in October and November.