Bon Iver have announced three shows in Wisconsin but they’re only offering tickets to fans who are willing to vote in the 2020 US Presidential election.

Read more: 10 videos that show what a breathtaking live act Bon Iver are

The band’s shows are in their home state and are part of manager Kyle Frenette’s 46 for 46 campaign to defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Frenette plans to organise gigs in swing states such as Wisconsin ahead of the election in order to encourage voter participation and turnout.

Advertisement

Fans must pledge to vote in order to get access to pre-sale tickets to the concerts which go sale in the US on Wednesday (February 19). Tickets will go on general sale this Friday (February 21).

The band wrote on their Instagram page: “We’re proud to announce that we’ll be trekking across Wisconsin this October as a part of the @46for46 campaign, helping to elect the 46th POTUS and promote civic action through music!

“They say Wisconsin could decide it all in 2020. We don’t take that lightly, so we’re asking fans to pledge to vote in order to gain access to presale tickets for all three shows starting on Wednesday, February 19 at 10:00 AM CST.”

Earlier this month, frontman Justin Vernon played an acoustic set at an Iowa rally in support of Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders.

Advertisement

Bon Iver are set to return to the UK in April for a huge arena tour in support of their fourth album ‘i,i’, which was released last August.