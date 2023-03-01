NewsMusic News

Bon Iver announce 2023 US tour dates

Tickets are set to go on sale this week

By Surej Singh
Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. Credit: C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images
Bon Iver have announced a fresh slate of tour dates in the United States this August.

The band took to social media on March 27 to break the news, announcing a total of 12 shows. Justin Vernon and co. will perform several shows in Washington, Idaho, Minnesota, Wisconsin and more. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Presale tickets are set to go on sale at 10AM local time on March 1 via Bon Iver’s official website with the use of special code ‘SALEM’. General tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10AM local time.

The dates for Bon Iver’s 2023 US tour are:

August:
02 – Duluth, Minnesota – Bayfront Festival Park
04 – St. Charles, Iowa – Hinterland Music Festival 
05 – Madison, Wisconsin – Breese Stevens Field
08 – Missoula, Montana – Kettle House Amphitheater
09 – Ogden, Utah – Ogden Twilight
11 – Boise, Idaho – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
12 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
12-13 – Seattle, Washington – Day In Day Out Festival 
25-27 – Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts – Beach Road Weekend 

Bon Iver toured the UK in October and November of 2022, performing in Dublin, Glasgow, London, Berlin and more. The shows, announced in support of the group’s fourth album ‘i, i’, were originally planned for 2020 but were pushed back to January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were later delayed again to October and November the following year.

