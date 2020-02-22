Bon Jovi have shared details of their upcoming new album, the aptly titled ‘Bon Jovi 2020’.

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘This House Is Not for Sale’ will feature “a compelling breadth and depth of songwriting from Jon Bon Jovi where he tackles current tough topics such as gun control, veterans’ issues, politics, the meaning of family, and much more,” according to a press release.

“It encompasses life, love, and loss,” the frontman added.

To accompany the news, the band have released the music video for lead single, ‘Limitless’, in which they rally for people to break free from the restraints of daily monotonous life.

Watch the video for ‘Limitless’ below:

Bon Jovi also recently announced the first leg of a major world tour, kicking off June 10 in Tacoma, Washington, and ending with a two-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 27 and 28. Bryan Adams will open for Bon Jovi on the majority of the dates. Get your tickets here.

‘Bon Jovi 2020’ tracklisting:

1. ‘Beautiful Drug’

2. ‘Unbroken’

3. ‘Limitless’

4. ‘Luv Can’

5. ‘Brothers In Arms’

6. ‘Story Of Love’

7. ‘Lower The Flag’

8. ‘Let It Rain’

9. ‘Shine’

10. ‘Blood In The Water’

The album will arrive on May 15, 2020.

The news comes after Bon Jovi‘s full line-up reunited in 2018 to take their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Performing ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’, ‘It’s My Life’, ‘When We Were Us’ and ‘Livin On A Prayer’, Jon Bon Jovi joined forces once more with former guitarist Richie Sambora and Alec John Such.