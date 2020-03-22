Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan has tested positive for coronavirus, he’s revealed.

Revealing the diagnosis on Instagram yesterday (March 21), Bryan says he’s “feeling better each day”.

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus,” he wrote. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day.

He added: “Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus.

“Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American!”

Bryan is the latest member of the musical community to announce that he has coronavirus. This week, Andrew Watt, songwriter for Post Malone and Cardi B, revealed he has the virus, alongside a member of the Australian heavy rock band Ocean Grove.

Yesterday, New Orleans DJ Black N Mild died due to coronavirus after contracting the virus earlier in the week, while last week Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was reportedly hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus.

Dozens of musicians are offering support during the pandemic, hosting live streams. The likes of Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud have live-streamed performances from their homes or studios to help keep people connected and entertained, while Troye Sivan is supporting out-of-work freelance creatives by using his budget originally reserved for a music video to pay artists who can help design supporting material for a new song.