Bon Jovi share new original song ‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’

Bon Jovi have returned with an original festive track titled ‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’.

Shared on Friday (November 17), the track marked the first new material from the rock veterans in over three years, and sees Jon Bon Jovi and co. celebrate the festive season.

‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’ also comes with the sound of sleighbells throughout, and references to Christmas essentials including “fancy paper, pretty ribbons”, “snow falling”, “laughter and good cheer”, and “season’s greetings”.

In the track, the frontman sings how none of that feels the same without one particular person by his side, singing: “This year Christmas isn’t Christmas without you.”

Check out the new track in the lyric video below.

As reported by Planet Radio, the ‘80s rock icons recorded the new single at a church in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this year, and it marks their first new original material since they shared their 15th studio album ‘2020’ nearly four years ago.

‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’ is not the first time that Jon Bon Jovi has recorded a seasonal track in time for the holidays. Back in December 2020, the singer shared a cover of the classic track from The Pogues, ‘Fairytale Of New York’.

In other Bon Jovi news, earlier this month founding member and iconic guitarist Richie Sambora said that “it’s time” to organise a reunion in time for the band’s 40th anniversary.

“It definitely could happen… It’s just a question of when everybody’s ready to go do it,” he said. “It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking.”

“It’s up to people, it’s got to be right. That’s all,” he added. “It’s time to do it, though. This is our 40th anniversary, but I feel younger than ever. I’m having a ball.”

As for the frontman, it was recently confirmed that he will not be performing at his son’s wedding. The news was shared by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who is set to marry Bon Jovi’s son and joked that the singer “needs a break” from playing live.