Bon Jovi shares ‘Legendary’ and announces new album ‘Forever’: “This record is a return to joy”

Bon Jovi have announced their new album ‘Forever’ and have shared its lead single ‘Legendary’.

The lively and joyous track sees frontman Jon Bon Jovi sing: “Got a fistful of friends That’ll stand up for me / Right where I am / Is where I wanna be / Friday night comes /Around like a song / Sweet Caroline and we all sing along / Got my brown eyed girl / And she believes in me / Legendary,” in the chorus over a pulsing beat and bright guitars.

Directed by Dano Cerny, ‘Legendary’s accompanying video begins with the band in a recording studio before it transforms into a patch of grass in outer space. Bon Jovi proceeds to perform the track from there.

Speaking about the song in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Bon Jovi revealed that the song is a tribute to his wife. “The brown-eyed girl, which of course is a Van Morrison nod, but not in this instance. It’s my wife,” Bon Jovi explains. “She has been there faithfully throughout this process: ‘And the brown-eyed girl/ She believes in me / Legendary.‘ There it is. That’s who and what I am at 62 years old.”

‘Legendary’ is the first single to be release from Bon Jovi’s 16th studio album ‘Forever’ which is set for release on June 7 via EMI. It is available for pre-save/pre-order here.

The album will be pressed in various exclusive colour vinyl variants, including an extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colour vinyl which comes with a one-of-a-kind polaroid of Jon. CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies will also be available for purchase.

The LP marks their first album out in four years and the first to be released following the frontman’s vocal surgery. Speaking of the creation of ‘Forever’ in a press release, the singer shared: “This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi.”

Bon Jovi ‘Forever’ track list is:

1. ‘Legendary’

2. ‘We Made It Look Easy’

3. Living Proof’

4. ‘Waves’

5. ‘Seeds’

6. ‘Kiss The Bride’

7. ‘The People’s House’

8. ‘Walls Of Jericho’

9. ‘I Wrote You A Song’

10. ‘Living In Paradise’

11. ‘My First Guitar’

12. ‘Hollow Man’

Elsewhere, in celebration of Bon Jovi’s 40th anniversary year, there will be a premiere of HULU’s four-part docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story shown at SXSW tonight (March 14). The series will have its official debut on HULU in the US and Disney+ in the UK on April 26.

The show is the first-ever docuseries on the band’s history that has been made with full cooperation from all past and present members of Bon Jovim and is a ROS production, the banner of filmmaker Gotham Chopra.

In other news, Bruce Springsteen surprised fans earlier this year by joining Jon Bon Jovi on stage in Los Angeles.