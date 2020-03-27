Bon Jovi team up with Prince Harry on new charity single ‘Unbroken’

Bon Jovi have released their new charity single ‘Unbroken’, featuring the unlikely talents of Prince Harry.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with the Duke of Sussex and the Invictus Games Choir to record the track at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios last month.

All proceeds will go to the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports the recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded, injured or sick military personnel.

Describing his unlikely foray into music, Prince Harry said: “With military people, there’s a way of being able to talk about the scars of war in a positive way. Some suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress, some of them suffer from depression, anxiety, but they are stronger for it. Those are the kind of ambassadors and role models that we need.”

Jon Bon Jovi, who provides lead vocals on the track, added: “Well, I thank you for what you’ve done to bring a light to that. It’s what you’re doing, really. I just got inspired to write a song from it… It’s touching, their desire to serve and what they gave, and what they get out of singing.”

The song is a new version of Bon Jovi’s 2019 track ‘Unbroken’, with the original also paying tribute to veterans. It is taken from the band’s upcoming 15th studio album ‘Bon Jovi: 2020’.

Last week, Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan confirmed that he’s tested positive for coronavirus.

Revealing the diagnosis on Instagram, Bryan says he’s “feeling better each day”.

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus,” he wrote. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day.

He added: “Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus.”