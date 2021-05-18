Bon Jovi to bring Encore Nights gig to UK cinemas for one night next month

Bon Jovi have announced that their Encore Nights concert will arrive in cinemas across the UK next month.

The show, which was previously broadcast at 300 drive-in venues across North America, will now be screened for fans across the UK on June 10.

Commenting on the show, Encore Nights CEO Walter Kinzie said: “Our Encore Nights series was dreamt up and kicked off last year to provide fans across North America a fun and safe new way to watch their favorite acts perform amid the pandemic.

Advertisement

“Little did we know at the time that there would be global enthusiasm for these concert experiences! We can’t wait to bring fans all over the world Bon Jovi like they’ve never seen ’em before for this one-night-only event. Grab some friends and get some popcorn because it’s going to be a great time!”

Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, added: “Bon Jovi has always been supportive of reaching fans through event cinema since the early 2000’s.

International Screenings Just Announced! Our new concert event is coming to movie theaters around the globe June 10. Tickets are on-sale now at https://t.co/kDaZdYcCgk – get yours today! pic.twitter.com/NmBPoWPMDx — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) May 18, 2021

“With most concert tours still halted, and fans missing live concerts, we are thrilled that Bon Jovi fans will have an opportunity to come together and share this experience as a community in their local cinemas across the globe.”

The Encore Nights saw bands performing a series of safe drive-in shows at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown among the other acts to have performed.

You can buy tickets for the show here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jon Bon Jovi covered Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ during a charity fundraising gig earlier this month (May 7).

The frontman took on Styles’ song, which featured on his 2019 album ‘Fine Line’, while performing a 90-minute set at The Clubhouse in the Hamptons, New York.

Back in March, Bon Jovi also recalled encounters he had with David Bowie, Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger during his pre-fame days.