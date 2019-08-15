Bonehead has finally shared a collection of unseen Oasis photos after 25 years

He was also recently credited with creating the band's iconic sound

Former Oasis guitarist Bonehead has finally developed a collection of unseen photos of the band after 25 years.

The axeman – aka as Paul Arthurs – took to his Twitter page tonight (August 15) to post the pics and a message which stated: “25 years later, I get 8 rolls of film developed.”

The collection, some of which you can view below, includes a shot of Oasis backstage before their first ever performance at Glastonbury in 1994. Other snaps include Liam Gallagher sat in Central Park and Noel Gallagher busking in San Francisco.

Earlier this month, the man who introduced Oasis to each other – Paul “Bigun” Ashbee – said it was actually Bonehead who created the band’s iconic sound.

“People think it was Noel and Liam who created the sound of Oasis but it wasn’t – it was Bonehead,” said Ashbee in his autobiography Giving it the Bigun. “Liam was the frontman, Noel was the poet who came later. It was a jigsaw puzzle. It was meant to be.

“’Definitely Maybe’ was Noel’s therapy, it was his poetry – but it was Bonehead’s core sound. I know because I’d heard it back when they were still called The Rain.”

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently said that he plans to sell his Oasis masters to the highest bidder – and joked about what he’ll do with the money.

He also said he is planning to move out of London following a number of stabbings near his home.

”We’re just about to move out to Hampshire,” he told The Irish Independent. “We didn’t want the kids growing up in London. We’ve had two stabbings outside our house in the last while. I live as you can imagine in quite an affluent area. At one end of the street is one housing estate and the other end is another housing estate, and they are currently at war.

”One guy was multiple stabbed in the middle of the fucking day and an air ambulance had to come and land in the middle of the street and all the streets were taped off.”