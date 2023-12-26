Bonehead says he’s heard Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s “very good” joint album

Bonehead has teased that he’s heard the upcoming collaborative album from Liam Gallagher and John Squire in full.

The Oasis singer and the Stone Roses guitarist announced the joint project earlier this month, confirming the release of their first single in January 2024.

During Bonehead’s Christmas Day show on Radio X, the former Oasis guitarist discussed the upcoming release with his co-host Toby Tarrant. “I’m not involved in any way whatsoever, but I’ve heard it,” he shared.

“I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m going to keep you all in suspense. I’m not gonna say it’s this, that or whatever, but I’ve heard it from start to finish, and I’ll keep you all going, ‘Go on, tell us, tell us, tell us’.”

Bonehead continued to explain that it wasn’t “for [him] to say” anything more about the record. “I shall leave it to the man himself,” he said, adding: “It’s very good.”

In June, Gallagher invited Squire to join him on stage at Knebworth to perform the 1995 Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova’. He later tweeted: “Super group incoming LG JS.” He later confirmed that the pair were “definitely” going to work together before teasing that the pair’s record will be “the best record since ‘Revolver’” in reference to The Beatles‘ seventh album.

Last week (December 21), the first single from the pair was officially announced. ‘Just Another Rainbow’ will be released on January 5, 2014, with “more new music to follow as the year unfolds” promised. The single is available to pre-order on 7” vinyl and to pre-save here.

Gallagher previously spoke of his enduring love for the Stone Roses in his Firsts interview with NME. Asked about the first artists he ever fell in love with, Gallagher replied: “Our kid [Noel] was into The Smiths, but they were a little too early for me and a little too student-y, kind of – but the Roses were a bit more laddy. Not as laddy as us, but it felt a bit more right.”

He continued: “The first record I ever bought was The Stone Roses debut album. I know this is all sounding very cool and people won’t believe me, but it is – I’m just cool.”