Bonnaroo 2020 line-up announced

The line-up for Bonnaroo Festival 2020 has been announced, with Tool, Lizzo and Tame Impala named as headliners.

The Manchester, Tennessee festival will be held at Great Stage Park later this year, with the event taking place between June 11-14.

Bonnaroo’s diverse line-up will occupy over 10 stages in June, with the full line-up being confirmed today (January 7). After the Grand Ole Opry top the bill on the festival’s opening day (June 11), Tool will headline the following night after performances from the likes of Miley Cyrus, The 1975 and Run The Jewels.

Lizzo will headline on the Saturday (June 13) following sets from Flume, Tenacious D and DaBaby. The final day will see performances from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend and Young Thug before Tame Impala close the festival on June 14.

You can see the full line-up poster above.

Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale this Thursday (January 9) at 12pm ET/11am CT from here.

Last year’s Bonnaroo was headlined by Childish Gambino, Phish and Post Malone.

The Bonnaroo announcement follows on from the last week’s confirmation of the full Coachella line-up. The California festival, which takes place over two weekends in April, is being headlined this year by Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.