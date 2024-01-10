Bonnaroo 2024: Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again.. lead line-up

Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again.. and more have been announced to headline Bonnaroo 2024.
The festival will return to Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee between June 13 and 16. In addition to its headliners, a stacked lineup of acts – including Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine, Interpol, Cage The Elephant, Parcels, Idles, Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Four Tet, Fisher, and more – will perform across 10 stages over the festival’s four days.
The festival’s full lineup can be seen below.
Also returning to the festival is its signature superjam, with this year’s edition being titled “Once More With Feeling(s): The Dashboard Confessional Emo Superjam”. Besides the Chris Carrabba-fronted band, other acts involved in the superjam have yet to be announced. In 2023, the festival’s superjam was helmed by Cory Wong, backed by a 12-piece band. The setlist consisted mostly of classic rock and funk covers, and featured guests including frequent collaborators Theo Katzman and The Fearless Flyers, alongside Victor Wooten, Hanson, Remi Wolf, and more.
Pretty Lights has also been announced to perform a “sunrise set” at the close of the festival on Sunday, June 16. In addition, a press release also states that Bonnaroo 2024 will mark the only festival appearance from Fred Again…
Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be available starting Thursday, January 11 at 10AM Central Time, and can be accessed through a passcode that can be obtained through Bonnaroo’s official website. Tickets will also be available in various tiers of four-day packages, namely General Admission, General Admission+, VIP and Platinum, which entitle holders to varying degrees of perks. General ticket sales will follow if tickets and accommodations remain after the pre-sale.
Bonnaroo 2023 took place between June 15 and 18, and featured headliners Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger, and Foo Fighters, whose set marked the band’s first festival appearance without Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in 2022. With Josh Freese behind the drum kit, the band was also joined by Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet on vocals for two songs, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams for ‘My Hero’.
Other acts featured in Bonnaroo 2023 included Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Vulfpeck, Portugal. The Man, Fleet Foxes, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Jacob Collier, Men I Trust, Rina Sawayama, and more.
The full line-up for Bonnaroo 2024 is:
Thursday, June 13:
Pretty Lights
Fisher
Bigxthaplug
Disco Lines
Durand Bernarr
Eggy
Geese
Gwar
The Heavy Heavy
Honeyluv
It’s Murph
Matt Maltese
Medium Build
Michigander
Militarie Gun
Nation of Language
Neal Francis
Ocie Elliott
Oliver Heldens
Róisín Murphy
Say She She
Sid Sriram
Friday, June 14:
Post Malone
Maggie Rogers
Khruangbin
Seven Lions
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Dominic Fike
Lizzy McAlpine
Interpol
T-Pain
Svdden Death
TV Girl
Gary Clark Jr.
The Mars Volta
Faye Webster
Key Glock
Thundercat
Lovejoy
Isoxo
Grouplove
David Kushner
The Japanese House
Dr. Fresch
49 Winchester
Mike.
Larkin Poe
Shy FX
Bonny Light Horseman
Baby Queen
Mdou Moctar
Jessica Audiffred
Half Moon Run
Hamdi
LYNY
Saturday, June 15:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Cage The Elephant
Melanie Martinez
Cigarettes After Sex
Diplo
Jon Batiste
Reneé Rapp
Parcels
IDLES
Brittany Howard
Sean Paul
Knock2
Ethel Cain
Gregory Alan Isakov
The Teskey Brothers
BadBadNotGood
Teezo Touchdown
Whyte Fang
Bakar
D4VD
The Maine
Josiah & The Bonnevilles
Kasablanca
Neil Frances
Tanner Usrey
Ryan Beatty
Mike
Trousdale
Vandelux
Lovra
Sunday, June 16:
Fred Again..
Megan Thee Stallion
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Two Friends
Carly Rae Jepsen
Joey Bada$$
Goth Babe
Galantis
Taking Back Sunday
Ashnikko
Four Tet
Charles Wesley Godwin
Milky Chance
Chappell Roan
Greensky Bluegrass
The Garden
Yves Tumor
The Beaches
Jake Wesley Rogers
S.G. Goodman
Libianca
TSHA
Irreversible Entanglements
Armand Hammer
Veggi
