Bonnie Kemplay to support The 1975 on 2023 UK and Ireland arena tour

Edinburgh singer songwriter Bonnie Kemplay has announced she will be opening for The 1975 on their UK and Ireland arena tour next year.

She confirmed the news via Twitter earlier today (November 25) to coincide with the release of her debut EP ‘running out of things to say, running out of things to do’.

Speaking about her EP, Kemplay said: “’running out of things to say, running out of things to do’ is a collection of songs I wrote between 17-20. The music is a mix of guitar centred acoustic songs and dynamic band arrangements. I wrote about my relationships with people and with myself through stories and journalistic introspection.”

Kemplay previously covered the band’s 2020 hit ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ in the BBC Radio 1 Introducing Live Lounge – check out the clip below.

from covering them in the live lounge to supporting them on tour 👏@BonnieKemplay's going on the road with @the1975 🥰 pic.twitter.com/abSEi7wIEt — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 25, 2022

The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ tour kicks off on January 8 in Brighton, taking in many of the country’s arenas before finishing in Belfast on January 30. You can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

Sunday 8 – Brighton, Brighton Center

Monday 9 – Bournemouth, International Center

Tuesday 10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Thursday 12 – London – The O2

Friday 13 – London, The O2

Sunday 15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Monday 16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Friday 20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sunday 22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wednesday 25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Thursday 26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 29 – Dublin, 3Arena

Monday 30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

Elsewhere, The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy recently gave a shout out to a fan in the audience at their show in Washington who had gone to their gig to celebrate being elected to Congress.

Maxwell Frost, 25, became the first Generation Z Congressman in the US midterm elections. Pointing out Frost in the audience, Healy said: “I think it’s about damn time that we have some 1975 fandom representation in Congress!”