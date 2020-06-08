Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died aged 69

Bonnie Pointer of the legendary Motown group The Pointer Sisters has died aged 69.

The singer’s sister, Anita Pointer, confirmed the news today (June 8) in a statement to Metro UK. “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning,” she revealed.

“Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day,” Anita added. “The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie.”

Bonnie was a founding member of The Pointer Sisters along with her siblings, June, Ruth and Anita. They were best known for the hits ‘Jump (For My Love)’, ‘I’m So Excited’ and ‘Automatic’.

Bonnie recorded five albums with the group and co-wrote ‘Fairytale’ with Anita, which earned The Pointer Sisters their first Grammy for Best Country Duo Or Group in 1975.

Elvis Presley later covered ‘Fairytale’, while Girls Aloud reintroduced ‘Jump (For My Love)’ to a new audience when they covered it in 2003.

Bonnie left the group in the mid-70s and enjoyed solo success with her cover of ‘Heaven Must Have Sent You’, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Tributes have poured in for the singer, including from Gloria Gaynor, who said: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters. My prayers & heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends & fans.”

She added: “I pray peace for her family & that soon sweet memories of her will bring smiles to their faces before bringing tears to their eyes.”

So sorry to hear of the passing of Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters. My prayers & heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends & fans. I pray peace for her family & that soon sweet memories of her will bring smiles to their faces before bringing tears to their eyes🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WTvZIo7xEu — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) June 8, 2020

See more tributes for Bonnie Pointer below:

Motown Museum mourns the loss of #Motown alumni Bonnie Pointer, who passed away earlier today. She was known for her high energy, spunk and strong vocal abilities. We send our condolences to her family, friends and fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/qC9fgJZG8G — Motown Museum (@Motown_Museum) June 8, 2020

Rest In Peace Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died. The Grammy-winning Motown artist, who was originally part of the popular quartet group of sisters in the '70s, died this morning.#BonniePointer pic.twitter.com/Dme5hB7IdL — Stone (@stonecold2050) June 8, 2020

RIP. The Pointer Sisters was one of those groups that gained crossover, pop (and even country) success when that was not the norm for black groups. Bonnie would later go solo, but her greatest success came with her sisters. https://t.co/2xuSC0GFMY — Ed Gordon (@EdLGordon) June 8, 2020

Remembering Singer #BonniePointer of #ThePointerSisters. After a battle with Cancer she has died at the age of 69. In 1977 she topped the charts with the Disco Classic’Heaven must have sent you’ pic.twitter.com/QdTVdnsLgn — Patty Jackson (@MsPattyJackson) June 8, 2020

I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of @BonniePointer of the Pointer Sisters. I got to meet Bonnie and Anita during my coverage of the Oscars this year. I could have talked to them for hours. Here is what I recall of that night. 👇 pic.twitter.com/JcwYTmixjr — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) June 8, 2020

RIP Bonnie Pointer of the iconic group the Pointer Sisters. Passed away this morning at age 69 #RIP pic.twitter.com/vdpjQhAlkp — Juan Hustle (@JuanHustle) June 8, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Bonnie Pointer, formerly of The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69, per @TMZ. https://t.co/ghmnjl3LY5 — Tony Perkins (@TonyPerkinsFMTV) June 8, 2020