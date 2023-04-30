Bonnie Raitt reschedules tour dates to undergo surgery

Bonnie Raitt has postponed several of her tour dates in order to undergo surgery.

The blues musician has been advised by doctors to rest for a couple of weeks following the procedure. It means that she will no longer perform at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend (May 12-14) and has been forced to move her own headline shows.

Raitt’s representatives wrote via her Twitter: “Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks.”

Shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, which were originally scheduled for May 17 through to May 23, have been moved. The Louisville and Indianapolis shows have been rescheduled to June 30 and July 1, respectively. The Athens and Pittsburgh concerts will have new dates announced at a later time.

“We deeply apologise for this delay and inconvenience. It’s always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen,” the statement continued.

“Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands. She was so looking forward to these shows, but we’re excited to be able to resume our 2023 tour, now kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, June 1. Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time.”

Raitt kicked off her ‘Just Like That…’ last year and has since extended it to include more gigs in support of her studio album of the same name. The singer and guitarist had last been on the road in 2019.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Raitt spoke at the memorial for late Australian jazz and soul singer Renée Geyer alongside Colin Hay and actor Bryan Brown.

The title track of ‘Just Like That…’ won Song of the Year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards last February.