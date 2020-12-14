Bonnie Tyler wants to duet with Miley Cyrus following ‘It’s A Heartache’ cover

Bonnie Tyler has expressed an interest in working with Miley Cyrus after the ‘Plastic Hearts’ singer covered Tyler’s 1977 song ‘It’s A Heartache’.

Cyrus covered the song as part of YouTube’s Released series, which also saw her take part in an interview with Billy Idol and perform new song ‘Prisoner’.

Tyler caught wind of the performance and took to Twitter on Friday (December 11) to share her thoughts. “Hearing Miley singing ‘It’s a Heartache’ has honestly made my day!” she wrote.

She added: “I would LOVE to duet with you some time Miley Cyrus.”

Cyrus responded: “Not sure there’s an artist I’ve listened to more than I have you. You’ve made me feel heard since I was a little raspy voiced girl. Love love love that!”

Elsewhere during her appearance on Released, Cyrus revealed that she’s already started work on her next album.

“I know I just had a record come out – ‘Plastic Hearts’ – but, I’m already working on the next one,” Cyrus said, before going on to list some artists and the songs that are inspiring her music right now.

These include: Stevie Nicks‘ ‘Wild Heart’, Morrissey‘s ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’, Joan Jett‘s ‘Black Leather’ and The Jesus And Mary Chain‘s ‘Just Like Honey’.

Earlier this month, Cyrus opened up about the “trauma” she experienced following intense media scrutiny over her body – something which she says began in her teens.

In a recent cover interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus opened up about some of her experiences and how much they affected her from a young age.

Cyrus said: “At one point I was like, ‘Yo, when I’m 16 and you’re circling my boobs and shit like that…I’m the bad guy?’

“I think people are starting to go, ‘Wait, wait, wait. That was fucked up.’ They’re starting to know who the enemy and who the victim was there.”

In a four-star review of Cyrus’ latest album, NME said it saw the singer reinvent herself, with the record possessing “infinitely more grit” than its predecessor, 2017’s ‘Younger Now’.

The review continued: “‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast.”