Bono announces ‘Stories Of Surrender’ residency in New York

Bono has announced a 2023 residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre in support of his new book Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

The U2 frontman released his new memoir early last month, a 576-page volume that explores the origins of 40 key songs in U2’s discography.

The release was followed by a 14-city book tour dubbed ‘Stories Of Surrender’, which saw the Irish rock icon make stops across the UK, Europe, Ireland and the UK, including a date at The London Palladium.

Now, Bono is set to begin a residency The Beacon Theatre, described as evenings of “words, music and some mischief”, with dates announced for April 16, 17, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29, and May 3.

Tickets go on sale December 15 at 10am EST and can be purchased here. You can find the full list of dates below.

Due to overwhelming demand, Bono is bringing his Surrender Tour back to New York City’s @BeaconTheatre for a limited number of dates this Spring. Tickets on sale Thursday, Dec 15 at 10AM EST. #BonoBackAtTheBeacon #SurrenderMemoirhttps://t.co/soGLZHa4lU pic.twitter.com/GUj3uDvie2 — U2 (@U2) December 12, 2022

A synopsis for Surrender reads: “Bono – artist, activist, and the lead singer of Irish rock band U2 – has written a memoir: honest and irreverent, intimate and profound, Surrender is the story of the remarkable life he’s lived, the challenges he’s faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him.

In a four-star review of the Irish rockstar’s London date, NME described how Bono recalled important moments throughout his life, combining music and storytelling. “Bono then depicts the heartbreaking scene when his father tells him he has cancer, before the narrative switches to the U2 frontman reliving his dad’s final moments,” the review read.

“It brings on a powerful, piano-driven snippet of ‘Beautiful Day’, which sees Bono impressively trading vocals with harpist/keyboardist Gemma Doherty, before he finishes with an emotive take on the operatic 1894 Italian song ‘Torna a Surriento’ as a final tribute to his late father. It’s a stirring end to ‘Stories Of Surrender’, closing the book on this fascinating insight into both Bono’s memoir and mind.”

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story also included a number of previously untold stories and revelations, including when the singer discovered that his cousin is also his half-brother.