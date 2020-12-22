Bono, Halsey & Pharrell Williams all cast in ‘Sing 2’

Advertisement

Bono, Halsey, Pharrell Williams are among those who’ve been announced as new additions to the cast for the forthcoming animated film, Sing 2.

The sequel to 2016’s Sing is set for cinematic release in December 2021, and is produced by Illumination, the same studio behind the Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets franchises.

Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti and Bobby Cannavale will also be joining the cast, which already includes returning cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Nick Kroll.

Advertisement

As Variety reports, Bono will make his animated film debut as a lion and reclusive rock star named Clay Calloway who secluded himself from the world after his wife passed. Williams will play Alfonso, an ice cream truck driver who is also an elephant, and falls in love with another elephant played by Tori Kelly. Halsey plays literal teen wolf Porsche, the daughter of Cannavale’s Jimmy Crystal.

“The film is a musical celebration of the unrelenting pursuit of one’s dreams, no matter how large the challenges that stand in your way,” said Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

“At its core, this movie speaks to the power of optimism and belief.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Halsey would make her major acting debut in fellow actress Sydney Sweeney’s adaptation of YA novel They Wish They Were Us.

“I think she’s going to blow the world away with her acting ability,” Sweeney told NME of Halsey’s performance.

“She’s just so passionate about so many different issues and topics that the show hits on. I think she’s really going to be able to bring that to a whole new level and deepen it and make it more impactful.”