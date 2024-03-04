Bono praises “emotional” Larry Mullen Jr as drummer attends penultimate U2 show at Las Vegas Sphere

As U2 wrapped up their final weekend of shows at the Las Vegas Sphere, Bono paid tribute to an emotional Larry Mullen Jr who was in attendance on Friday (March 1).

The Irish rock legends performed their penultimate show at the state of the art venue at the Venetian resort after 40 shows on Friday, where their original drummer was in attendance after missing out on the historic residency as he recovers from neck surgery.

Bram van den Berg, from the band Krezip, has been filling in for Mullen for the run of shows.

“Not since October 1978 have we played shows without Larry Mullen Jr., and it’s only right I start by introducing the man who saved the day when Larry Mullen could not make it,” Bono said on stage while introducing his bandmates (per Variety). “His name is already legend around here to people who can pronounce it. The flying while sitting-in Dutchman, Bram van den Berg on drums.”

The frontman then addressed reports that their drummer might be performing with the band. “The rumours that Larry will be playing with us tonight are not true sadly,” he said. “But he is here with us!”

As the crowd began a chant of “Larry”, Bono continued: “That is the man who pinned the note on the notice board at Mount Temple Comprehensive School all those years ago. And we are very grateful that he did and that he’s here with us tonight. We wish him a speedy, speedy, speedy recovery. We love you, Larry Mullen Jr.”

You can watch footage of the moment below.

Bono then proceeded to introduce their final song, ‘Beautiful Day’. “We play this game every fucking night, and pretend that we’re doing an encore,” he said. “It’s not an encore. It’s on the setlist. There is a thing called the Internet. It’s a beautiful night Larry, and this is ‘Beautiful Day.’”

He later amended the lyrics to “Larry Mullen, you’re beautiful!”.

Mullen later responded to the tribute via U2’s X/Twitter account, writing: “What an incredible night at the Sphere-So grateful to Bono, Edge and Adam and of course Bram for an amazing job. Very emotional night for me personally.”

At their final show, U2 were joined by Daniel Lanois and pre-recorded Neil Finn. Lanois, who co-produced the band’s classic albums ‘The Joshua Tree’ and ‘Achtung Baby’, joined them on stage to play the latter record’s ‘One’. U2 also played a version of Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’, a song they have been covering at recent shows. For this farewell performance they were joined by the song’s writer Neil Finn, albeit virtually.

In a five-star review from earlier in the residency, NME said the show “truly takes your breath away”, adding: “They pull off a dazzling series of technological tricks right from the outset as whirring drones whizz past the audience while everything from giant helicopters, falling letters, widescreen desert landscapes and even a projection of the Sphere itself come hurtling towards the audience.”