Bono shares thank you notes to Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Nick Cave and more

U2 frontman Bono has shared a number of thank you notes to Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Prince, Nick Cave and more.

It comes as part of the singer’s ’60 Songs That Saved My Life’ playlist, which he shared last week to mark his 60th birthday.

The plan, Bono revealed, is to write a personalised letter to each writer of the 60 songs to thank them for their creation. They’ll then be posted on U2’s official website.

“These are some of the songs that saved my life…” Bono wrote when announcing the project and sharing the first batch of letters, which included notes to Billie Eilish, Kraftwerk and David Bowie‘s son Duncan.

“The ones that I couldn’t have lived without. The ones that got me from there to here, zero to 60, through all the scrapes, all manner of nuisance. From the seriously to the silly… and the joy, mostly joy,” Bono continued.

The letters continued to flow in across this week, with notes written to Kanye West, Patti Smith and more, and Bono has now shared the final batch.

Writing to Beyoncé and Kendrick about their ‘Freedom’ collaboration, Bono wrote: “There is nowhere this song is not going to go. That freedom’s torch here is carried by you two standard bearers…. I give thanks.

“In my 60 years, I was served many platters but rarely one like the Queen Bey’s album LEMONADE.”

Addressing Prince for writing ‘When Doves Cry’, Bono said: “I don’t believe anybody’s a genius… I think people just access it for a moment or a while… but you came close.”

Nick Cave was also the recipient of a letter, in which Bono discussed his love for ‘Into My Arms’.

“This lullaby eases people into deeper sleeps,” he wrote. “You played it at Michael Hutchence’s funeral with the lights and the camera turned off. It doesn’t have to be dark to pray but the darkness can bring you there quicker. I hope you know that.”

Other messages within the 60 include one to Daft Punk, Pharrell and Nile Rodgers for ‘Get Lucky’, to which Bono remarked: “How could I not be a fan of this collaboration?”

Read all the messages in full and listen to the playlist here.