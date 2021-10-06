Bonobo announces new album ‘Fragments’ and 2022 world tour dates

Bonobo has announced details of a new album ‘Fragments’, which will come out early next year and is being previewed with first single ‘Rosewood’.

The producer – aka Simon Green – will then take his new record out on a world tour in 2022, ending with a trio of gigs at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The new album, out on January 14, 2022 via Ninja Tune, will feature guest appearances from Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.

Advertisement

“I remembered all over again how much I loved crowds and movement and people connecting with each other,” Green said of the new LP in a statement.

Watch the visualiser for first track ‘Rosewood’ below:

Bonobo’s tour behind ‘Fragments’ will begin in mid-February in the United States, before he heads to Europe in April. UK dates end the tour, with the three Royal Albert Hall shows taking place in mid-May.

See the full list of Bonobo’s 2022 world tour dates below:

FEBRUARY 2022

18 – Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville, TN

19 – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, Newport, KY

20 – EXPESS LIVE!, Columbus, OH

21 – Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

25 – Great Hall, Brooklyn, NY

27 – Royale, Boston, MA

28 – Echostage, Washington, DC

Advertisement

MARCH 2022

2 – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

5 – Higher Ground, Burlington, VT

6 – Mtelus, Montreal, QC

9 – History, Toronto, ON

10 – Royal Oak Music Hall, Royal Oak, MI

11 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

12 – The Sylvee, Madison, WI

13 – Turner Hall, Milwaukee, WI

15 – The Palace, Minneapolis, MN

17 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

18 – The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

19 – Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

21 – PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC

22 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

24 – Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

APRIL 2022

20 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

21 – edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, DE

23 – UFO im Velodrom, Berlin, De

24 – Palladium, Cologne, De

25 – TonHalle, Munich, De

26 – Xtra, Zurich, CH

28 – Le Centquatre, Paris, FR

MAY 2022

3 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

4 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

6 – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

7 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

8 – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

16 – Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

17 – Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

18 – Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Check out the artwork and tracklist for ‘Fragments’ below:

1. ‘Polyghost’ (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)

2. ‘Shadows’ (feat. Jordan Rakei)

3. ‘Rosewood’

4. ‘Otomo’ (feat. O’Flynn)

5. ‘Tides’ (feat. Jamila Woods)

6. ‘Elysian’

7. ‘Closer’

8. ‘Age of Phase’

9. ‘From You’ (feat. Joji)

10. ‘Counterpart’

11. ‘Sapien’

12. ‘Day by Day’ (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

Last year, Bonobo shared a new single with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs called ‘Heartbreak’. The track appeared on a 12 inch as the first release on Bonobo’s new label OUTLIER.