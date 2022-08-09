Bonobo, Daphni and Shygirl announced for Printworks’ AW22 season

Bonobo, Daphni and Shygirl are among the artists who have been announced on the line-up for Printworks London’s autumn/winter 2022 season.

The Rotherhithe nightclub, which opened in 2017, is going ahead with its plans to host a series of events later this year, despite the recent news that it is set to close after the local council approved plans for a redevelopment.

While no firm date has been set yet for the closure of Printworks, the club intends to hold a full programme of events from September 23 to December 17.

This year’s Printworks programme represents, the club said in a statement, “many spheres of music, from electronic, techno, hip-hop, disco, Afrobeats and much more, accompanied by the peerless sound and lighting production and audience experience that the community has come to expect from this legendary and celebrated space”.

Among the artists to be announced for Printworks’ autumn/winter 2022 season today (August 9) are Bonobo, Daphni, Shygirl, DJ Snake, Charlotte de Witte and Gorgon City. You can see the line-up for the programme so far below.

September

23 – DJ Snake

24 – Spotify presents Altar

30 – Charlotte de Witte

October

7 – Paul van Dyk presents SHINE

8 – Dixon presents Transmoderna

14 – Hot Dub Time Machine

15 – Crucast Indoor Festival

21 – Solardo presents Higher

22 – 30 Years of Ram Records

28 – La Discothèque 6th Birthday

29 – The Hydra presents Hessle Audio 15

November

5 – The Hydra Presents Erased Tapes – 15 Festival

18 – Worried About Henry

19 – The Hydra Presents EFG London Jazz Festival 30

26 – AFTERLIFE

December

1 – SHYGIRL – Live

2 – Scorpion Kings

3 – Gorgon City presents REALM

17 – Foreverland presents Winter Wunderground

Pre-sale tickets will be available to those who have signed up to the Printworks mailing list tomorrow (August 10), before a general sale takes place on Thursday (August 11) here.

Earlier this year Broadwick Live, the group behind Printworks, The Drumsheds and Depot at Mayfield, announced plans for a new open-air events space in London.