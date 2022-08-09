Bonobo, Daphni and Shygirl announced for Printworks’ AW22 season

Bonobo, Daphni and Shygirl are among the artists who have been announced on the line-up for Printworks London’s autumn/winter 2022 season.
The Rotherhithe nightclub, which opened in 2017, is going ahead with its plans to host a series of events later this year, despite the recent news that it is set to close after the local council approved plans for a redevelopment.
While no firm date has been set yet for the closure of Printworks, the club intends to hold a full programme of events from September 23 to December 17.
This year’s Printworks programme represents, the club said in a statement, “many spheres of music, from electronic, techno, hip-hop, disco, Afrobeats and much more, accompanied by the peerless sound and lighting production and audience experience that the community has come to expect from this legendary and celebrated space”.
Among the artists to be announced for Printworks’ autumn/winter 2022 season today (August 9) are Bonobo, Daphni, Shygirl, DJ Snake, Charlotte de Witte and Gorgon City. You can see the line-up for the programme so far below.
September
23 – DJ Snake
24 – Spotify presents Altar
30 – Charlotte de Witte
October
7 – Paul van Dyk presents SHINE
8 – Dixon presents Transmoderna
14 – Hot Dub Time Machine
15 – Crucast Indoor Festival
21 – Solardo presents Higher
22 – 30 Years of Ram Records
28 – La Discothèque 6th Birthday
29 – The Hydra presents Hessle Audio 15
November
5 – The Hydra Presents Erased Tapes – 15 Festival
18 – Worried About Henry
19 – The Hydra Presents EFG London Jazz Festival 30
26 – AFTERLIFE
December
1 – SHYGIRL – Live
2 – Scorpion Kings
3 – Gorgon City presents REALM
17 – Foreverland presents Winter Wunderground
Pre-sale tickets will be available to those who have signed up to the Printworks mailing list tomorrow (August 10), before a general sale takes place on Thursday (August 11) here.
Earlier this year Broadwick Live, the group behind Printworks, The Drumsheds and Depot at Mayfield, announced plans for a new open-air events space in London.