Listen to Bonobo’s thumping new single ‘Defender’

Bonobo has shared his latest single ‘Defender’ – you can listen to the new track below.

The song follows on from the musician, producer and DJ’s surprise single ‘ATK’, which arrived last month and was, according to Simon Green, “aimed more at the dancefloor”.

Released via the artist’s label OUTLIER (in partnership with Ninja Tune), both ‘Defender’ and ‘ATK’ are set to be physically released on hand-stamped and numbered white label vinyl (limited to 1500 units) later this month – you can pre-order your copy here.

Advertisement

Listen to Bonobo’s song ‘Defender’ in the below visualiser.

Bonobo will perform at Printworks in London on November 19, marking his final UK live date of 2022. He’ll then embark on a European tour through to mid-December.

You can see details of Bonobo’s upcoming live shows below.

October

20 – The Greek Theater, Berkeley, CA

22 – The Greek Theater, Los Angeles, CA

November

19 – Printworks, London

22 – Hala Ludowa, Wroclaw, Poland

23 – Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland

25 – Atlas Arena, Łódź, Poland

26 – Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic

29 – László Papp Budapest Sports Arena, Budapest, Hungary

30 – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

Advertisement

December

2 – Estragon, Bologna, Italy

3 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

6 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

7 – Saint Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain

10 – Forest National, Forest, Belgium

13 – Compensa Concert Hall, Vilnius, Lithuania

14 – Noblesneri Volukoda, Tallinn, Estonia

January 2023

1 – Let Them Eat Cake, Werribee South, Australia

In May, Bonobo staged a five-night residency at the Royal Albert Hall which culminated with a surprise collaboration with the venue’s resident organist Anna Lapwood.